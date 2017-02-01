Housebreaking Suspects Arrested After Chase

TWO suspected housebreakers were arrested after they allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that ended in South Beach.



According to police, around 11am Tuesday officers received a report of a housebreaking in progress on St Vincent Road. When responding officers arrived, they saw two men speeding away from the home in a Honda Fit vehicle. The suspects led police on a high-speed chase that ended on Emanuel Way in South Beach, where the suspects’ car crashed into a fence.

Police arrested the suspects and allegedly recovered several televisions, electronics and household appliances stolen during the housebreaking.

Police suspect the men are responsible for a number of other housebreakings in southern New Providence.