Ingraham: Get Out And Register

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

AS VOTER registration in the country remains sluggish - falling below numbers compared to this same period during the last election cycle - former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham encouraged Bahamians to register notwithstanding the inconveniences they are facing.

Speaking to The Tribune last night, Mr Ingraham said this is a very important exercise and is the only opportunity that Bahamians have to determine the party they would like to govern the country. He made the comments shortly after he and his wife Delores registered to vote at the Government High School in Yellow Elder Gardens.

As it stands, the number of registered voters is around 88,000, lower than it was at this same time last election season.

Asked whether he believed this spoke to voter apathy, the former prime minister said he was certain the numbers would improve once the constituency boundaries are officially cut, the Constituencies Commission’s report is tabled in Parliament and it is adopted.

Mr Ingraham said under Prime Minister Perry Christie’s watch this was the second time that the Constituencies Commission’s report had been behind schedule, preventing it from reaching Parliament. Under the previous Ingraham administration, the report had been tabled six months before the general election.

On Friday, Mr Christie said the report could be complete sometime this week.

While the nation’s leader said he does not expect any major changes from the commission, one of their considerations may present a challenge in that he could be faced with winning over new voters in his constituency if the boundaries there are changed.

“I’d like to encourage all Bahamians to register to vote,” Mr Ingraham said. “It is a very important exercise in democracy. The higher the percentage of people who register, the higher the percentage of people who vote. It’s the one opportunity that people have to determine who is going to govern them and notwithstanding whatever issues that might confront people, it’s the most effective means people have to determine the direction of their country by registering to vote and so I encourage them to vote.”

He also said: “Voter registration is an individual responsibility. It’s also the duty of political parties and candidates to encourage people to register and where necessary to assist people in getting to registration places. Some people take the view that to register and not get your card at the same time is an inconvenience so they don’t want to make two trips, as I would have had to do today to register.

“I can’t get a card and nobody else can get a card until the boundaries report has been tabled in the House and a new register has been produced. Then you have to come back and collect your card again.

“The last number I saw was all of 88,000 registered voters. When the boundaries were cut in 2011 there was only 100,000 people registered to vote and between November and the end of March there were 172,000 registered to vote. So 72,000 people voted subsequent to the boundary and I think the same thing will happen this time. I think that once the boundary is cut, the report is tabled and adopted and the candidates get in the field and encourage people to register to vote then that will happen,” Mr Ingraham also said.

It is possible that the completed constituencies report will reveal the reintroduction of the St Cecelia and St Thomas More constituencies that were eliminated ahead of the 2012 general election under the previous Ingraham administration.

However, Mr Christie said on Friday that ultimately he must still give the nod on these proposed changes. He made the comments during an interview with Our News.

House of Assembly Speaker Dr Kendal Major has said the commission delayed the release of the report in the hope that the sluggish voter registration will pick up considerably.

The next election must be held this year.