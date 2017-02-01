Minnis To Unveil ‘Change Team’ In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis will unveil his party’s economic recovery plan for Grand Bahama and introduce its “change team” at a mass rally next week in Grand Bahama.

Dr Minnis - who was in Grand Bahama on Tuesday and met with members of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce - said life on the island is bad and getting worse.

He said that the PLP government is “delusional” about the economic state of Grand Bahama painting a picture to the rest of the country that all is well when, in fact, Grand Bahamians are “catching hell”.

“The Christie administration has failed to bring the relief it promised in 2012,” he said.

Dr Minnis stressed that unemployment and mortgage foreclosures are too high, businesses are struggling, hurricane recovery is slow, and major hotels are closed in Grand Bahama.

“Today, my visit is to reaffirm our commitment to Grand Bahama and our commitment to change,” he said at a press conference at the chamber’s offices. With him were Michael Pintard, FNM candidate for Marco City, Pineridge hopeful Fred McAlpine, Iram Lewis, FNM candidate for Central Grand Bahama as well as Deputy Leader of FNM and MP for East Grand Bahama Peter Turnquest.

“We are aware of the state of the economy in Grand Bahama and we in the FNM remain focused on the recovery of your economy, and the empowerment of our people in Grand Bahama,” he said.

Dr Minnis said that Grand Bahama has been neglected by the PLP, and promises to bring real change: such as the empowerment of small businesses, creating more employment, providing simple practical business solutions to make doing business easier in Grand Bahama.

He said that Grand Bahama has the opportunity to elect not just a doctor but a successful businessman who can put Bahamians back to work and get the economy growing for all.

“The people of Grand Bahama have been suffering and neglected long enough,” he said. “I know of the great disappointment after hearing from the PLP who are delusional and are telling the rest of the country that all is well in Grand Bahama. “They ignore the facts, unemployment is high, mortgage foreclosure is too high, hurricane recovery was too slow, businesses are frustrated, and your major hotels remain closed.”

Dr Minnis stated the island’s tourism sector is not doing well contrary to reports by the Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe and Minister for Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville.

“(They) continue to tell Bahamians how good things are in Grand Bahama, but you live here and you know the facts. Casino workers, hotel workers, straw vendors, taxi drivers and small businesses are catching hell because the Christie government has failed to bring the relief they promised in 2012,” he said.

Dr Minnis expressed disagreement with the “unfair job killing” memorandum of understanding between the government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority which was made law.

He thinks it is unfair for the GBPA and its companies to be exempt from paying real property tax for 20 years when all its licensees must apply to the government and then be exempt for only five years.

“This is wrong. This is discriminatory and we in the FNM will correct this and ensure that all licensees receive the same benefit as the GBPA and the large major investors,” Dr Minnis said.

He revealed some of the things that the FNM will do in Grand Bahama if it is elected to office, including the relocation of the Department of Maritime Affairs to Grand Bahama.

“We want Grand Bahama to be the maritime capital of the Bahamas and the Caribbean, and take full advantage of all the economic benefits of the maritime industry,” he added.

Dr Minnis said that a government led by his party will promote the air, sea, land business park as a logistical hub focused on international air and sea transshipment.

If elected, he promised to work with the University of the Bahamas to facilitate providing free education for Bahamians students who qualify; and introduce the “Building Bahamian Entrepreneurs Programme” to empower entrepreneurs to start their own businesses and employ Bahamians.

Dr Minnis also promised to give more autonomy to the Ministry for Grand Bahama to make decisions on behalf of the various government ministries pertaining to the island, instead of waiting on New Providence to make decisions.

He said his party will provide more focused attention on tourism in Grand Bahama, creating new employment opportunities.

Dr Minnis assured Bahamians that they can count on a government that will grow the economy, create meaningful jobs, reduce public debt, reduce poverty, and grow a solid middle class, creating a safer and more educated Bahamas, and a more accountable Bahamas, if his party wins the next election.

He encouraged Bahamians to register to vote and help the FNM usher in the change needed in Grand Bahama.