12-Year-Old Accused Of Having Gun In School

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 12-year-old boy appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday facing a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm after it was found on a junior school campus.

The juvenile, who cannot be named as he is under 18, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with his parents and lawyer, Ian Cargill, to answer an allegation that he was found with the illegal item on Monday, January 30.

After confirming the age of culpability, the chief magistrate proceeded to read the charge and particulars to him and his parents.

“It is alleged that you on Monday, January 30, (were) found in possession of a component of a firearm to wit: a Jimenez Arms 9mm pistol s/no 053934, while not being the holder of a special licence in the prescribed form, from the Licensing Authority, authorising you to possess the same,” the docket read.

According to initial police reports, “as a result of a professional intervention by school officials,” officers went to a junior high school’s temporary location off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway on Monday, where they allegedly uncovered the weapon on school premises.

The pistol reportedly did not have a firing pin and/or ammunition.

“Talk to your parents and then tell me what is your plea,” the chief magistrate told the accused yesterday. After brief consultation, the juvenile said: “Not guilty.”

There was contention on whether the minor could be granted bail given the nature of the offence and provisions of the Child Protection Act.

“Do I have any authority under the Bail Act to grant him bail? In as much as I am moved to, I am a creature of statute,” the chief magistrate said.

After a 10-minute recess, the chief magistrate deferred the matter to 3.30pm and allowed the boy, who began to cry, to be released to the custody of his parents until then.

When the matter resumed yesterday afternoon, the chief magistrate was convinced that the Child Protection Act, the particulars of the offence and the Bail Act allowed for the juvenile to get bail.

As a result, the boy was released on a $1,000 bond and told that he would appear before a juvenile panel on February 20.