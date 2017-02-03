Bpl Lights Up Headquarters For Brand Launch

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power & Light (BPL) formally launched its brand on Friday, hoping to mark a new era for the country's electricity provider since PowerSecure was selected as its manager.

The company hosted events throughout the day that appealed to both customers and employees. They handed out gift bags to BPL employees at its Mall at Marathon branch and main office and it allowed customers who paid their bill yesterday to be eligible to win prizes, including $1,000.

BPL also unveiled its new main office building sign yesterday and hosted an hours-long celebration event for its employees, all of whom wore the company's newly unveiled shirt.

The company revealed its blue, yellow and green logo, which Pamela Hill, the CEO, said symbolises trust, growth and renewable energy respectively.

The move to name the institution BPL sprung in part from a desire for a complete brand break from its past, when it gained a reputation for unreliability and profit loss.

So far, under the management of PowerSecure, BPL has been plagued with the same problems, and is frequently a target of criticism and frustration for Bahamians who suffer power cuts.

"We know reliability is the biggest element in terms of services that customers expect and demand," Ms Hill said.

Ronnie Brannen, President of PowerSecure International, attended Friday's events as well and said efforts are underway to strengthen the reliability of the company's services.

He said: "If you think about reliability, what we did was we identified some areas that need to be rebuilt. For example, we have an underground feeder that goes from Big Pond to Blue Hills. It seems to be the weak link. So we had a schedule of 90 days to rebuild that. We compressed the schedule and will finish in 45.

"So, now when we have an outage, this express feeder between Big Pond and Blue Hills will expedite restoration by several hours. So every time there's an outage we work hard to get to the root cause, identify what happened, what can we do to prevent it and more than that we're finally getting out front to do some preventative work instead of just reacting to the outage."

Despite yesterday's formal launch, BPL has still not released its business management plan.

Hurricane Matthew was seen as a setback for the company last year when it left behind a trail of costly damage.

Ms Hill said the company is not yet able to say how much the hurricane cost the company.