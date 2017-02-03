Delay In Start Of Gun Trafficking Court Case

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE start of trial for a man accused of being the mastermind behind a firearms trafficking ring did not begin as scheduled yesterday.

Omar Roberts, of Lumumba Lane, returned before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the start of his case concerning seven counts of “introduction of a revolver into The Bahamas,” six counts of “introduction of ammunition into The Bahamas”, eight counts of “conspiracy to introduce a revolver into The Bahamas” and six counts of “possession of ammunition with intent to supply.”

He also faces a count each of “conspiracy to introduce ammunition into The Bahamas,” possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed revolvers with intent to supply, which rounded out the 30 offences he is alleged to have committed on September 16, 2016.

When arraigned last September, Roberts denied conspiring with others to bring in, possess and distribute a Betonics .45 pistol, a Hi-Point .380 pistol, a Beretta 9mm pistol, a Makarov 9mm pistol, a Remington Inc .40 pistol, a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver, a Jimenez INC 9mm pistol and a 7.62 rifle.

He further denied conspiring with others to bring in, possess and distribute a combined 318 rounds of assorted ammunition for these weapons.

The case concerning the 30 firearm offences was to begin on November 21.

However, on that date, the prosecution had requested an adjournment, as the exhibits in the case had not been analysed.

When the matter was called yesterday afternoon, attorney Ryzsard Humes who is an associate of Wayne Munroe, QC, in Roberts’ defence noted that Mr Munroe was not available for the hearing.

He also drew to the court’s attention that the prosecution had yet to disclose any documents relating to the case against their client since his initial court appearance four months ago.

The chief magistrate said the lack of disclosure to the defence was unacceptable and that the accused should know the case against him.

However, she also said that based on her notes, Mr Munroe said at the last hearing that he would be available for February 2 and 3, 2017, which she had set aside for the hearing of the matter.

She ordered the prosecution to disclose all material concerning the case to Mr Humes and, notwithstanding the lateness, the matter would proceed the following morning.

Sgt Timothy Saunders undertook to provide the documents as ordered.