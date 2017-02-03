Families Devastated By Freeport Double Killing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS police look for three Bimini men they want to speak with in connection with Wednesday’s double homicide in Grand Bahama, the shooting deaths of the two young men from Hunters have left that small community in shock.

Stefan LaFrance, 24, and Joseph Bain Jr, a father of four, were shot early Wednesday morning outside the Game Time Bar in Freeport. As the men left the establishment shortly before 1am, LaFrance was shot in the head, and Bain, in the chest.





One man died at the scene and the other a short time later in hospital.

It is not clear what may have led to the shooting of the two men, who were both employed at Roofing Expert.



The deaths are classified as the island’s first and second homicides for 2017. There have been 17 homicides so far this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Opal Russell, a cousin of LaFrance, said the family is devastated.

“We are hurting and want to know what happened because Stefan was not a troublemaker,” she said.



Miriam Pinder, the victim’s mother, described her son as a quiet person. “He was very a quiet person and that’s what everyone who came in contact with him said. He was not a troublesome person.”

LaFrance was the last of three children.

“He was the last and I am very saddened that his life was taken away senselessly,” his mother said.

Ms Pinder called for the killings and crime to stop because too many young people are losing their lives in the country.

Ms Russell said her cousin worked along with Bain at Roofing Expert. She said that he never really ventured too far from home and was surprised to learn that he was at a bar in Freeport.

“I don’t think reality has sunk in yet, everyone is in shock,” she said.

Ms Russell said that tougher laws are needed for persons found in possession of guns.

“The crime rate is ridiculous and something needs to be put in place to put fear in people from taking someone’s life. They don’t know what it is like when someone loses a family members - it hurts,” she stressed.

“They need to (enforce) capital punishment,” she said.

Patronela Rolle, who knew LaFrance, also said the victim was not a troublemaker.

“I was his manager at the supermarket he was a quiet young man who never bothers anyone,” she said. “I am very sad because I have two sons and it is hurtful that someone could just take another person’s life. They have to bring capital punishment back, they have to do something.”

One man was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is assisting police with their investigations into the shootings.



Police have issued an all points bulletin for three men they want to speak with in connection with the investigation: Kayas Duncombe, 19, of Bailey Town, Bimini; Lucas Rolle, 29, and Terrence Rolle Jr, 31, both of Buccaneer Point, Bimini.