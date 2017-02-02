Govt Talks On Resort Pullout

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
THE government was locked in meetings yesterday seeking to bring a successful conclusion to negotiations with Hutchison Whampoa over the embattled Memories resort, with Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe telling The Tribune that based on those talks he believes there is room for a “successful outcome”.
This comes as hundreds of hotel workers will be made redundant after the hotel operator Sunwing Travel Group and landlord Hutchison Whampoa failed to reach an agreement over hurricane restoration at the beachfront resort in Lucaya, Grand Bahama.
When contacted for comment yesterday, Mr Wilchcombe said: “We are engaged in negotiations. The respective proposals are on the table. The government is intending to manage this issue to a successful conclusion.”
He confirmed that these negotiations are with Sunwing and Hutchison.
“We are awaiting the end of the Chinese New Year observation and return to the table next week,” Mr Wilchcombe told The Tribune.
“There are many factors and issues involved that require intense discussions. Both groups and others have expressed a commitment to the island which signals there is room (for) a successful outcome.”
Sunwing and the government had agreed to co-invest sums to restore the damaged Memories property for reopening last month; but in a statement on Wednesday, Sunwing reported that “the owner attempted to impose exorbitant conditions that were totally unacceptable to Sunwing.”
Sunwing said that it was required to vacate the Memories Resort premises on January 29, and is now making arrangements to pay out applicable redundancy pay for around 400 employees in the coming days.
Minister of Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville explained that the government has been in talks with the resort and its landlord Hutchison for a considerable period, adding that those discussions were ongoing. Dr Darville added that the government’s priority was to ensure that all employees are protected and that all obligations required in the resort’s exit clause are adhered to.
While giving a speech at the Progressive Liberal Party’s national convention last week, Dr Darville said the government had “significantly” reduced unemployment on the island since 2012. He also said the PLP had laid the foundation for an economic resurgence in Grand Bahama.
“Grand Bahama, the PLP is the only choice,” Dr Darville said last week. “It is the only party that has proven to possess the vision, the work ethic and the stability necessary to move Grand Bahama forward, onward together.”
The island is still reeling from the destruction Hurricane Matthew brought last October. Before the hurricane hit, Grand Bahama was already dealing with a sluggish economy.
Comments
killemwitdakno 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Whampoa doesn't know what they're doing with hotels, they need to give the Lucayan to whoever was doing a good job with Memories. Tell memories to get over the pissy previous manager.
Publius 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
No good job there!
killemwitdakno 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
That whole beach front is frigged up, the water level had never been that high in a storm before. Joe Billy's is gone and so are the walls to the luxury homes along the shore. Also the trees! What do they have to promote?
killemwitdakno 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
What ever happened to this deal? http://articles.courant.com/2008-02-22/business/0802210499_1_foxwoods-resort-casino-royal-oasis-resort-st-croix
killemwitdakno 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Freeport wasn't even cleaned up months after Matthew.
Publius 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
That is not true.
abe 21 minutes ago
arguable
killemwitdakno 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Government to invest in what damage repair of the resort? It's called insurance. Gov't has public places to fix.
John 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Obie Wilchscome needs to explain why Freeport is still a ghost town despite all the concessions and tax breaks it is getting. Just compare it to Abaco or Exuma. Government is giving away too much and getting too little in return. They are causing Bahamians to pay dearly for living in the Bahamas rather than benefiting from living here.
sealice 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
What' this Obie?? You don't care about the unemployed Bahamians you only care about the Chingro New Year??
sealice 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Freeport is screwed - might as well treat it like Chernobyl and get out while you can... I know plenty plenty Bahamians who already have.
TalRussell 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Comrades! Media reports that the Izmirlian family invested $800-$900 million in equity into the Baha Mar project. How could a company that has not even closed the deal to purchase Baha Mar - have effectively wiped out the Izmirlian family's $800-$900 million? Shouldn't the PLP cabinet be made to publish for public consumption - the names of all parties that hold leases at Baha Mar, along with the conditions of the said contracts?
DDK 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Such blatant crookery. You are so right.
TalRussell 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Comrade DDK, again according to media reports, Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) has signed an agreement to own and operate the stalled US$3.5 billion development project in the Bahamaland, with a “phased opening” scheduled for April 2017. CTFE, which plans to invest an additional" $200 million" in the reopening, has confirmed the first phase will include the casino hotel, casino, convention centre and golf course.....but the media also reports that it will take $400 million to open Baha Mar - so where is the additional $200 million to come from......Maybe National Insurance moneys?
There is good reason to suspect that "alternative facts" might be in play up in the PLP cabinet room?
I believe the true facts surrounding the Izmirlian family's $$800-$900 million, deserves public transparency.
Where is a "United" opposition when the nation needs them the most?
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
MEANWHILE COWARDLY CROOKED CHRISTIE REMAINS AS SILENT AS A CHURCH MOUSE WHEN IT COMES TO JOB LOSSES JUST ABOUT EVERYWHERE IN OUR COUNTRY TODAY THANKS TO HIS FAILED ECONOMIC POLICIES. CAN YOU IMAGINE HAVING TO HIDE UNDER THE SKIRT OF SOMEONE LIKE FAT HEADED OBIE WILCHCOMBE BECAUSE OF YOUR FEAR OF FACING THE PUBLIC. YEP, THAT'S CROOKED CHRISTIE FOR YOU!
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
The truth is, no one can stop any investor who decides to leave the Bahamas.
Gotoutintime 22 minutes ago
Anyone who invests in the Bahamas in this day and time deserves the cut-ass they will get!
