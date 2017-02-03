Man Faces Court Accused Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on a sexual assault charge.

Spark Elvis Strapp, of Tyler Street, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a charge of rape concerning an alleged incident on Friday, January 27.

It is alleged that the 36-year-old had sexual intercourse with a teenage girl, age 17, without her permission.

He was informed that due to the nature of the charge - an indictable offence - he would not be allowed to enter a plea until his formal arraignment before a Supreme Court judge.

He is scheduled to return to Magistrate’s Court on March 17 to be presented with a voluntary bill of indictment that will fast track the matter to the higher court.

Strapp was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services as the court did not have the jurisdiction to consider bail.

However, he was informed of his right to apply for a bond by filing an application to the Supreme Court.

The accused was not represented at his arraignment on the sexual assault charge yesterday.

A person convicted of rape at trial could face up to life imprisonment.