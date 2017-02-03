Pointe Fully Leases First Phase Retail

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

China Construction America (CCA) is now awaiting approvals for the condominium hotel and marina phase at The Pointe, with all seven available retail outlets fully leased.

Neworld One Bay Street, the CCA subsidiary that owns The Pointe site, is seeking planning for Phase II, having already opened its seven storey, 900 space parking garage.

Kendeno Knowles, The Pointe’s spokesman, said the first phase, called Park Avenue, is more than just a garage. “The garage is only one element of phase I,” he said. “You have retail spaces and a financial tower in there as well.” A cinema and bowling alley are also part of the offering.

“All of the retail spaces are spoken for. In total we have seven retail outlets and they are all under contract,” said Mr Knowles.

The Pointe is a $200 million project, featuring a 200-­room resort component and an 80­-slip marina next to the British Colonial Hilton hotel.

The resort was sold in 2014 to CCA, the company’s first acquisition in the Caribbean and part of a long-term investment strategy for the Bahamas.

CCA is a subsidiary of China State Construction and Engineering Company (CSCEC), which is the largest construction company in the world with 2013 sales of $116 billion. It is also the main contractor for Baha Mar.

Mr Knowles explained that the garage, which opened last October, is currently accessible to previous parking spot holders and tenants of the commercial centre in the British Colonial Hilton.

“We have allowed those folks first preference to come in and pay for spaces. We also have tenants that we have from the British Colonial Centre of Commerce. We have been open, just not to transient traffic at this point, and we are getting ready to make an announcement on that very soon,” he said

Mr Knowles added that the garage opening during the New Year’s and Boxing Day Junkanoo Parades had been “oversubscribed”.

“People saw it as a viable option for parking, and a lot of people capitalised on the opportunity to protect their vehicles,” he said.