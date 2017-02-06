Female Passenger Killed In Charles Saunders Highway Crash

A WOMAN was killed and four men injured in a crash involving two vehicles on Charles Saunders Highway shortly after midnight on Monday.
According to police reports, a Nissan driven by an adult male and a Chevrolet driven by a male collided on Charles Saunders Highway.
An adult female passenger in the Nissan died on the scene. The drivers and two male passengers were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.
Comments
CommonSense 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Wow. I wouldn't want to live with the guilt of being the cause of that accident.
