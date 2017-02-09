The New Voter Register

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As we seemingly continue to show national disinterest in registering to exercise our most valuable Constitutional power, I refer to the Parliamentary Act, and wonder was there a serious mistake in the process?

The Act seems to suggest that prior to the closing of the old Register on reaching its fifth anniversary there should be a Register to immediately take its place so you have continuity. There is a provision that allows for an application to extend the creation of the new Register but again that request must be applied for prior to the expiry of the old Register.

If my reading is correct the current push to get the Register larger is totally a waste of time as the time allotted to creating a new Register expired in November, 2016.

In practical terms, this means who were registered in November 2016 are registered to vote in the 2017 Election not a soul after - correct me Parliamentary Commissioner.

I recall in November ’16 the then total registered was under 30 per cent.

Our Police had better seriously prepare for a possible repeat of the slowness of the Election results being announced as we experienced for the referendum. General Elections are highly political - people are highly energised; do I need to say more. Mr Parliamentary Commissioner make sure those fax: machines work!

T HUDSON

Nassau,

February 5, 2017.