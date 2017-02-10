Cuban National Investigated On Suspicion Of Human Smuggling

UNITED States Coast Guard (USCG) officials said on Friday a Cuban national is suspected of attempting to smuggle 14 people into Florida by boat.

According to a USCG statement, a US Customs and Border Protection plane crew spotted a suspicious vessel on Tuesday near the Bahamas. The statement says that the vessel would not stop when US authorities intercepted it about 12 miles southeast of Miami.

Officials said Customs and Border Protection crews fired “warning shots and disabling fire” before a Coast Guard cutter arrived on scene and took 15 people to shore. One migrant came from Ecuador, one from Jamaica, six were Chinese and six came from Sri Lanka.

The USCG said the Cuban, a legal permanent resident of the US, is being investigated on suspicion of human smuggling.