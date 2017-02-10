Fnm Candidate Says New Airport 'Critical' For Long Island

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

AMONG a list of initiatives he pledged to advocate for if elected, Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Long Island Adrian Gibson said the construction of a "state of the art" international airport was paramount.

Mr Gibson said the airport was critical to alleviate the "stranglehold" the "lack of airlift" has on Long Island's economy.

Speaking to supporters at an FNM rally in Salt Pond on Thursday night, Mr Gibson lamented the negative impact not having an international airport has on Long Island, so much so that during slow periods, business owners are forced to fund their businesses "from personal funds or watch it collapse".

This, Mr Gibson said, has resulted in a gradually "dying" Long Island economy, all whilst the government "spends nearly $25m for a few naked people to 'wind up' in the streets" for Junkanoo Carnival.

"It would lead to spin-off jobs, new local and foreign investors and business for restaurants, bars, hotels and motels, car rentals, straw and craft vendors, taxi and livery drivers etc … it will also encourage more people to return to our island, to open small businesses and hire others.

"It would bring new money into our economy and direct flights to Long Island from anywhere in the world. A new airport and the economic benefits that would come from it will also create new opportunities to cause young people to want to stay and/or return to Long Island.

"We have a brain drain here," he added. "Once many of our youth finish school, they leave for elsewhere and never return except for a regatta. We must address that."

Mr Gibson also vowed to take steps to diversify Long Island's economy and expand it beyond the "favour major" sources of employment currently available on the island. Doing so, he suggested, would also be greatly aided by the construction of an international airport on the island.

"Either you are a civil servant, a fisherman, work for the number houses, work for the Stella Maris Resort, or work for Cape Santa Maria," he said. "We must broaden the employment options; encourage more investors to come here; encourage more Long Islanders to become entrepreneurs via incentives and a new airport.

"We must think global. We must position ourselves to compete with the world. I intend to lead that charge."

Other issues Mr Gibson pledged to address are upgrading sporting facilities on the island, increasing educational opportunities, bolstering the fishing industry on the island, and most importantly, reviving the island's capital, Clarence Town.

"Our capital city is dead," Mr Gibson added. "The clinic is closed. The police station is closed. The administrative office is crumbling. The population is greatly decreased. Surely, the capital of Long Island must be the most backwards and underdeveloped in the archipelago. We will address that and return Clarence Town to its former glory."