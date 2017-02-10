Sudden Death In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
GRAND Bahama police are investigating the sudden death of a young man at a residence in the South Bahamia area on Thursday.
According to police, shortly after 8am officers were called to a residence where a man was discovered unresponsive. EMS personnel examined the victim and found no signs of life.
Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID