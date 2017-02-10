Sudden Death In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating the sudden death of a young man at a residence in the South Bahamia area on Thursday.

According to police, shortly after 8am officers were called to a residence where a man was discovered unresponsive. EMS personnel examined the victim and found no signs of life.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

