Two Police Officers Wounded By Man With Shotgun

POLICE have taken a man into custody after an incident early on Sunday in which two police officers suffered shotgun wounds and were taken to hospital.

According to reports, shortly after midnight, a male and a female police officer responded to a domestic incident at a home in Valentine Subdivision off Johnson Terrace. While at the home, a man with a shotgun approached and shot both of them. The officers returned fire but the suspect fled in a vehicle. The two officers were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Shortly after 4am, police arrested the suspect who was suffering gunshot wounds. Police also recovered a shotgun from the suspect. The suspect is detained in hospital under heavy police guard.