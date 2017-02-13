Loose Talk And Loose Spending

EDITOR, The Tribune.

MORE and more totally loose talk from Cabinet Ministers - this time Hon Brave Davis at his walk-about at the new Baseball Stadium. I am told baseball is dying.

Yes, it will be state of the art and of course international renown before a single ball has been thrown as that is how our Cabinet Ministers think, but for the Minister to suggest that there is a chance for a US baseball team to commit to do spring training that’s very far fetched.

If the Minister knew how spring training works he would never have said that, but oh how we love to exaggerate everything so it sounds incredible and then a flop.

We threw away $10m on carnival for maybe 120 visitors to come ... we seem to be heading to throwing away again $5m this time when we have thousands out of work.

Why can’t the Ministers stop telling an untruth?

Cruise Ships, whether the Minister wishes it or spins it, are sailing away from the ports of Nassau and Freeport when we need their business desperately.

IAAF relays another total waste of money and time - the bleachers will be empty as they were for the Popeye Bowl Game. Who benefits?

Does the Ministry measure these expensive sponsoring events to their return or can they?

It is all so irrational spending for spending sake.

Enquiry with new Government - Dr Minnis?

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

February 10, 2017.