Man Killed As Car Hits Stop Sign And Flips Over

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead after the vehicle he was in hit a stop sign and flipped over twice before landing on top of him, “crushing his head.” The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The victim was a passenger in a 1997 Geo Tracker Jeep that was involved in an accident on John F Kennedy Drive shortly after 5pm. The driver of the vehicle is listed in serious but stable condition.

Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division said the driver, for reasons unknown, did not stop before entering the roundabout on JFK Drive and Westridge. As a result, the vehicle slammed into the road sign, became airborne and hit another sign before finally coming to a stop on the other side of the roundabout.

Both the passenger and the driver were thrown from the vehicle.

“According to our initial reports, for reasons unknown, when the driver got to the roundabout he did not stop and collided with a sign,” ASP Stubbs said.

“This caused the vehicle to become airborne, when the vehicle landed it collided into a second pole. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. During the time the vehicle was airborne, the passenger was also ejected but when the vehicle landed it landed on his head and crushed his skull. He died instantly. None of the men were wearing seat belts. The driver was taken to hospital where he is listed as serious but stable.”

ASP Stubbs said speed was “definitely a factor” in the accident. He said once the investigation is complete, officers will determine if the driver will face any charges.

He appealed to members of the public to “wear seatbelts at all times” and to adhere to the rules of the road.

“We continue to ask people to obey the speed limit and the signs on the road. They are clearly displayed and are there for a reason,” ASP Stubbs said.

“Do not speed, always wear your seatbelts. Seatbelts save lives. If you do not use your seatbelt or obey the traffic signs, you can cause death to yourself and others. If these men had been wearing seatbelts, they would have been injured but lives could have been saved,” ASP Stubbs said.

The investigation continues.