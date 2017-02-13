Turnquest: Changes To Montagu Are Shameless

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest yesterday accused the government of “shameless gerrymandering” over recently tabled boundary changes that he claims affect the “deliberate elimination of middle class areas” from the former Montagu constituency.

In an interview with The Tribune he characterised the proposed boundary changes as a “desperate and perverted” attempt to emotionally manipulate the electorate.

The draft order tabled by Prime Minister Perry Christie on Wednesday revealed a new inner city constituency, St Barnabas, formed from seats considered to be Progressive Liberal Party strongholds, and a name change for the Montagu seat to Freetown.

The new Freetown sheds two polling stations and is now bounded by St Andrew’s Drive and Village Road to the south.

Mr Christie explained that the Montagu seat name was changed to reflect the ancestral history of a major part of the constituency, pointing out that the Freetown seat was included in the 1968 and 1972 elections.

“The boundary adjustments smack of desperation and a government who know that they have lost the support of the majority of Bahamians,” Mr Turnquest said.

“They have played around with polling divisions seeking an advantage but as history has taught us, this too will backfire as the will of the people cannot be perverted. The last two referendums tell us that more clearly than any words.

“It has been famously said, lines on a map do not vote, people do, and that is still true today. Playing on the emotions of the public, particularly the vulnerable and less educated is a perverted methodology and has no place in a modern Bahamas. The renaming of Montagu to Freetown with the deliberate elimination of middle class areas is shameless and smacks of obvious gerrymandering,” he added.

The number of seats in the House of Assembly, as previously reported, has increased from 38 to 39, and are divided as such: 24 constituencies in New Providence; five constituencies in Grand Bahama and Bimini; and ten constituencies in the Family Islands.

Mr Turnquest underscored his party’s commitment to empowering Bahamians and ridding government of career politicians who fail to understand that their time is up.

He added that the FNM could not afford to be distracted by lines on a map in the midst of mounting social challenges, like joblessness, an underperforming education system, and crime.

“It is the people’s time and the FNM’s change team of bright, talented candidates will introduce reforms to ensure that the people benefit from the assets of this country and not just the same select crew of cronies who have been at the trough since the 1970’s,” he said.

“Young Bahamians and the not so young deserve a chance at quality employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, to have a real stake in our country with hope for a better future.”

Mr Turnquest added: “We cannot continue to allow these career politicians to block up the system and hold up progress because the country and its people are developing too fast for them to keep up. We need fresh perspective, fresh ideas and youthful energy missed with experienced professionals to guide us to the next phase of development – full ownership.

“So no matter what they have done, the FNM will meet them step for step on the political battlefield as we fight not for our own selfish interest or to retain power but to wrest power from the greedy and those who believe they have a right to strangle this country for their own self-interest and hold up broad based progress of our people,” the East Grand Bahama MP said.

