Two Police Officers In Hospital After Being Blasted By Shotgun

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TWO police officers, a husband and a wife, are in serious but stable condition after they were shot multiple times while responding to a “domestic incident”.

Police have an adult male, who was shot by one of the officers, in custody in connection with the shooting.

According to reports, shortly after midnight on Sunday, the officers responded to a domestic incident at a home in Valentine Subdivision off Johnson Terrance. While at the home, a man armed with a shotgun approached the officers and shot both of them before attempting to flee the scene, police said. The officers returned fire. However the suspect was able to escape in a vehicle.

The victims were taken to hospital where they are listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said that shortly after 4am, officers arrested the shooter, who was also suffering from gunshot wounds. Police also recovered a shotgun from the suspect.

He is also listed in serious condition in hospital and is under heavy police guard.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

In other crime news, police in Eleuthera took three men into custody in two separate incidents for possession of dangerous drugs.

In the first incident around 8pm on Thursday, officers in Eleuthera were on routine patrol in Rock Sound when they intercepted a blue vehicle with two males. The vehicle was subsequently searched and a quantity of marijuana was found.

The two occupants were taken into custody.

In the second incident, shortly after 1am, officers in Harbour Island were on routine patrol on Colebrooke Street, where they saw a man acting “in a suspicious manner”. Police searched the man and a quantity of cocaine was found.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

Investigations into these incidents continue.