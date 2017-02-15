New Providence Was Never Safer?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE police have stepped up saturation patrols in crime hot spot areas.

Additionally the government has initiated Swift Justice, they have increased the surveillance of persons who are outfitted with ankle bracelets and they have put police in the schools.

They have also reintroduced witness protection and have been directly involved in the reduction of revenge killings.

Furthermore, the government has introduced Operation Ceasefire. Hearing gunshots on a nightly basis is a thing of the past.

Trust the government them when they tell you that they know what they are doing.

Can you feel the difference Bahamians?

We have only had about 25 murders so far for the year.

And this past weekend wasn’t so bloody. Two police officers were shot and we had several homicides and multiple other shootings. New Providence has never been safer. Right?

DEHAVILLAND

MOSS

Nassau,

February 12, 2017.