Suspect Is Accused Of Trying To Kill Police Officers

A MAN appeared in court yesterday accused of attempting to kill two police officers.

David Cornish, 30, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing two counts of attempted murder concerning an incident that occurred on Sunday, February 12.

It is alleged that he attempted to cause the deaths of Sgt 933 Kyle Capron and Cpl 2722 Demetria Capron.

The officers, who are married, were shot while responding to a domestic incident at a home in Valentine Subdivision off Johnson Terrance, according to initial police reports.

The officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police also reported that shortly after 4am Sunday, officers arrested a suspect, who was also suffering from gunshot wounds and also recovered a shotgun allegedly used by the suspect.

He, too, was taken to hospital and placed under heavy police guard.

In yesterday afternoon’s arraignment, Cornish was not allowed to enter a plea to the charges against him and was told that his case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment scheduled for April 20.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim. However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He has retained attorney Ian Cargill to defend him against the allegations.

Mr Cargill, prior to his client being taken away, asked that his client receive his medication for his injuries. The chief magistrate made a note of the request on Cornish’s remand warrant.