Turnquest: Wild West Comment Shows Pm Is Without Hope

A DAY after Prime Minister Perry Christie compared the country’s crime situation to the “Wild West”, former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest blasted the nation’s leader saying he appeared to be “desperate” and “without hope”.
The former Cabinet minister under the previous Ingraham administration said the prime minister’s pronouncement on the murderous spree in the capital “did nothing” to restore hope to Bahamians who are under siege because of crime.
On Monday, as Mr Christie likened the country to the “Wild West” he told reporters that the situation must solicit a “major” and “continuous” effort by his administration to “flood the streets” with officers in an effort to do “all that is necessary to bring this madness to a halt”.
However, with several months until the next general election, Mr Turnquest suggested that it is too late for Mr Christie’s position.
“I think it’s time for him to go,” Mr Turnquest said when he was contacted by The Tribune. “Well there is no question that people feel what they feel. It makes no sense telling people something different, but you can’t throw your hands up in the air. I think it’s time to get rid of them.”
He added: “Mr Christie appeared to be very desperate and without hope. He didn’t give the public much hope from what I saw.”
Regarding the wave of criminal activity, Mr Christie also said the “madness” occurring is due to gang activity and retaliation.
He said the past bloody weekend was a “shocking development” that will require the government to do much more to “fully understand this senseless set of killings,” and have law enforcement respond “as quickly as possible” and in a “very meaningful way” in their crime fighting efforts.
These efforts, Mr Christie suggested, would likely include dedicating a “substantial” number of officers to patrol the streets of New Providence and simultaneously giving them “the capacity to interdict the movements of people on the streets,” incorporating more reserve police officers, and “if necessary” incorporating Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines in policing efforts.
Mr Christie also said he would be speaking with National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage and Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade about implementing a “random exercise” where police stop and search vehicles that are carrying more than two persons.
However, his comments appeared to contradict that of Commissioner Greenslade who also said on Monday that the Bahamas is not in a crisis.
Commissioner Greenslade said the average Bahamian can continue to “go about their day as normal” without the fear of being attacked.
At a press conference at police headquarters after a weekend of “carnage”, Commissioner Greenslade said the only solution to the country’s crime problem is to “keep prolific offenders behind bars”. He said the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is not considering implementing a curfew or “locking down certain neighbourhoods” and the suggestion to do so is “emotional and makes no sense”.
His comments came hours after the country recorded its 27th homicide for the year. Seven people have been killed since Friday.
On Monday afternoon, police also reported that a man was stabbed outside an establishment on Nassau Street while two men were shot while in the area of Ross Corner. These victims were said to be in stable condition in hospital.
Homicides have increased by 69 per cent compared to this period last year, according to The Tribune’s records.
By February 13 last year, police had recorded 16 murders, according to The Tribune’s records. Up to press time, 27 people had been killed so far this year, with 13 murdered this month.
Violence in January claimed the lives of 14 people, according to The Tribune’s records.
Comments
Publius 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
What a rare treat, we get to hear one worthless National Security Minister critique the other worthless one and his worthless boss. Cheque please.
viewersmatters 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
who is this guy?
Publius 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
What is the point in contacting him for comment? How does this productively add to the dialog on this very serious issue? What else is he going to say but Christie gatta go? No s*** Sherlock. Now can we get down to the business of the state of this country, since Christie going in and of itself is not going to suddenly stop violent or drastically reduce violent crime in this country. So once Minnis is in the chair, everyone is going to throw away their guns and sing kumbaya? I'm so sick of everything in this country being oversimplified to red and yellow. Primary colors for primary thinking.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Tommy can actually gloat that his record is better than BJ's record as MONS .......... smh
Publius 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
But that is the sick part. The lives lost are that of actual human beings, but all these lowlifes on both sides see is numbers and how they can use them and twist them to their advantage.
EasternGate 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
PGC is a total waste!
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
I am always sadden by the lost of so many lives. A good place to start is how so many guns are entering into the country. and why there are so many persons who have no regard for the precious gift of life. mean spirited and dangerous people. A change of Government will not change the killings. But Tommy was never a smart guy.
norman_t 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
I grew up with hunting guns around the house. The thought of using them against another human being never entered my mind. It is childish to continue to harp on the guns as the issue. The real issue is that this society has produced enough children who have no respect for human life. The failing of this society started last generation, by the poor raising of this generation. The kids always pay the price. Guns aren't the problem. The mindset of someone who would use a gun to solve their problems is the problem. Along with those who continue to cry that keeping guns off the street is the answer to crime.
Honestman 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
"But Tommy was never a smart guy" you say.
So what do you say about the idiots in cabinet????
Is our dear leader smart? Is Bernard Nottage smart? If they were "smart" would they not have some solutions after almost 5 years in power? Even if we accept that crime is a many faceted problem, what are the "smart" people in cabinet doing to improve things? All we can see are things getting worse. So that tells me that the PLP and its supporters should shut up because their politicians are not "smart" and have no clue as to how to rescue the country from these armed thugs.
banker 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
There is something medically wrong with Bernard Nottage. He was incoherent in the House of Assembly. Looks like he has the same head valve issue (a mini stroke or a TIA - transient ischemic attack) same a Crisco Butt had a few years ago. At least those two have an excuse -- they are brain-damaged. Allyson Mayonnaise Gibson behaves as she has brain damage, but is just stupid and corrupt.
