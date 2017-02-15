Turnquest: Wild West Comment Shows Pm Is Without Hope

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

A DAY after Prime Minister Perry Christie compared the country’s crime situation to the “Wild West”, former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest blasted the nation’s leader saying he appeared to be “desperate” and “without hope”.

The former Cabinet minister under the previous Ingraham administration said the prime minister’s pronouncement on the murderous spree in the capital “did nothing” to restore hope to Bahamians who are under siege because of crime.

On Monday, as Mr Christie likened the country to the “Wild West” he told reporters that the situation must solicit a “major” and “continuous” effort by his administration to “flood the streets” with officers in an effort to do “all that is necessary to bring this madness to a halt”.

However, with several months until the next general election, Mr Turnquest suggested that it is too late for Mr Christie’s position.

“I think it’s time for him to go,” Mr Turnquest said when he was contacted by The Tribune. “Well there is no question that people feel what they feel. It makes no sense telling people something different, but you can’t throw your hands up in the air. I think it’s time to get rid of them.”

He added: “Mr Christie appeared to be very desperate and without hope. He didn’t give the public much hope from what I saw.”

Regarding the wave of criminal activity, Mr Christie also said the “madness” occurring is due to gang activity and retaliation.

He said the past bloody weekend was a “shocking development” that will require the government to do much more to “fully understand this senseless set of killings,” and have law enforcement respond “as quickly as possible” and in a “very meaningful way” in their crime fighting efforts.

These efforts, Mr Christie suggested, would likely include dedicating a “substantial” number of officers to patrol the streets of New Providence and simultaneously giving them “the capacity to interdict the movements of people on the streets,” incorporating more reserve police officers, and “if necessary” incorporating Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines in policing efforts.

Mr Christie also said he would be speaking with National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage and Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade about implementing a “random exercise” where police stop and search vehicles that are carrying more than two persons.

However, his comments appeared to contradict that of Commissioner Greenslade who also said on Monday that the Bahamas is not in a crisis.

Commissioner Greenslade said the average Bahamian can continue to “go about their day as normal” without the fear of being attacked.

At a press conference at police headquarters after a weekend of “carnage”, Commissioner Greenslade said the only solution to the country’s crime problem is to “keep prolific offenders behind bars”. He said the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is not considering implementing a curfew or “locking down certain neighbourhoods” and the suggestion to do so is “emotional and makes no sense”.

His comments came hours after the country recorded its 27th homicide for the year. Seven people have been killed since Friday.

On Monday afternoon, police also reported that a man was stabbed outside an establishment on Nassau Street while two men were shot while in the area of Ross Corner. These victims were said to be in stable condition in hospital.

Homicides have increased by 69 per cent compared to this period last year, according to The Tribune’s records.

By February 13 last year, police had recorded 16 murders, according to The Tribune’s records. Up to press time, 27 people had been killed so far this year, with 13 murdered this month.

Violence in January claimed the lives of 14 people, according to The Tribune’s records.