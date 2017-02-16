Updated: Valentine’S Day Murder As Woman Is Stabbed

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN Eight Mile Rock woman was fatally stabbed on Valentine’s Day, police in Grand Bahama reported yesterday.

According to police reports, the 49-year-old victim, of Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock, was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital shortly after 5pm on Tuesday with stab wounds to the body and later died of her injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but The Tribune understands that the deceased woman is believed to be Margaret Smith.

The police investigation is continuing in this matter, the island’s third homicide for 2017, according to The Tribune’s records. It is the 28th in the country for 2017. Up to press time, there have been 14 murders in February.

Earlier this week, shortly after 2am on Monday, a man in New Providence was shot during an argument outside a West Bay Street night club, police said. The victim died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Then, shortly after 1pm on Monday, a man was stabbed during an argument on a track road off Nassau Street. According to police, he is in hospital in serious condition.

In reference to a double shooting, Chief Supt Fernander said sometime around 4.20pm on Monday, two men, while at a club on Ross Corner, were approached by two armed gunmen, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the four men.

The two men inside that establishment were both wounded and taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

The recent spate of murders prompted Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis this week to call on the government to adopt the Opposition party’s crime plan.

While speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage rebuffed this, suggesting that many of the FNM’s crime strategies are already being used by police.

He also outlined several measures the Royal Bahamas Police Force will be taking immediately in the wake of the homicide spree.