Town Hall Meeting To Be Held By Civil Society Bahamas

CIVIL Society Bahamas (CSB), an umbrella group for civil society organisations in The Bahamas, is hosting a Town Hall Meeting for the Citizen’s Task Force on Electoral Reform on Saturday from 10am to noon at ​St Mary’s Parish Hall, Virginia Street, Nassau.

The group says it believes that it is possible to design an electoral system for the country that is less cumbersome, more transparent, more fair and more egalitarian than the current one.

Citizens are invited to participate in an extended conversation on what a new electoral system would be like. CSB says it wants to engage the public on the subject through a series of public meetings throughout The Bahamas to hear their views on several recommendations.

These include the establishment of an Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IBEC); the setting up of a permanent Register of Voters; the implementation of Campaign Finance Reform; the registration of political parties with the IBEC; primary elections to choose constituency candidates; constituencies being able to recall their member of Parliament; and constituency boundaries to be redrawn with less frequency.

CBS is an umbrella organisation representing the interests of all the non-profit and non-governmental organisations in The Bahamas since 2005. It is a non-partisan, non-governmental, civil society organisation which focuses on the betterment of individuals through improvement of their general social, economic, spiritual and mental welfare.

Refreshments will be served at the town hall meeting.