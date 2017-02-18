Man In Hospital After Laird Street Shooting

POLICE are searching for a male suspect after a shooting left a man in hospital.
According to reports, shortly after midnight on Saturday, a man was standing in front of a home located on Laird Street, when another man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID