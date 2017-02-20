Burglary Suspect Shot As Two Held By Police

POLICE caught two alleged shop breakers, one of whom was shot, during a robbery at a business on Chesapeake Road on Saturday.

According to police reports, shortly after 2pm, officers received a report of a shop breaking in progress. Mobile division officers responded and on arrival “were confronted by two male suspects who dropped a number of appliances to the ground,” police said.

According to police, one of the suspects was immediately arrested and the other was shot during the confrontation. Police said officers recovered a number of appliances including a flat screen television, laptop computers and cell phones.

The injured suspect is in hospital under heavy police guard.

Police said they had been searching for the two suspects in connection with a number of shop breakings.