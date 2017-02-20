EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Wayne Munroe. “Interception Bill will fulfil international obligations.”

“There’s Parliamentary Oversight.”

Mr Munroe’s words offer little comfort.

The Bill will be judged within the context of a government that leaks private emails in Parliament, openly disrespects judges, inserts itself into private disputes and facilitates a national intelligence agency that lacks a legal framework.

So yes, people will jump up and down at the idea of giving this government the power to spy.

Given the PLP government’s history of intimidation and victimisation, this Bill should be looked at carefully and reviewed by an independent panel of legal minds, civil rights groups and the public rather than ramming it down the public’s throat just before a general election.

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

February 19, 2017.