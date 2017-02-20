Man Dies, Woman Wounded After Shooting By Five Masked Men

POLICE in New Providence have launched an island-wide manhunt and public appeal for five suspects responsible for a shooting incident on Sunday night that left a man dead and a woman detained in hospital.
According to reports, shortly after 11pm, a man and a woman had just left a party and were walking on Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, when five masked men with handguns in a small white vehicle pulled up and shot them before speeding off.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was transported to hospital, where she is detained in stable condition.
The murder is the 15th in the Bahamas in February and takes the toll for 2017 to date to 29, according to The Tribune's records.
Comments
sp1nks 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Well... it's not really a 'manhunt' if you don't know who you're looking for. The term 'manhunt' is used when one or more suspects is identified, and police are trying to find them. In this case, the police are hunting for a clue. Just sayin'.
DonAnthony 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
"Five masked men with handguns", how many handguns are on the streets in this country? They seem as common and as easy to obtain as sand from the beach. Yet the govt. has increased the fees and drags it feet in approving a gun license for law abiding citizens. This is wrong in the face of such ubiquitous guns in the hands of thugs, law abiding citizens need these fees reduced and the process streamlined and expedited so they can protect their families in their homes.
