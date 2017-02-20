Rise In Voter Registration To 112,000 As Election Nears

VOTER registration increased to a little over 112,000 as of Saturday, according to government officials.

The latest numbers also shows that Killarney has the highest number of registered voters thus far with 4,450 people registered in that area. In 2012, there were 5,031 people registered in Killarney.

In New Providence, South Beach has the lowest number of registered voters - 2,999. In 2012, there were 4,938 people registered.

East Grand Bahama is the constituency with the second highest number of registered voters with 4,185 registered so far. In 2012, there were 5,142 people registered there.

The Parliamentary Registration Department has announced that as of last Friday, all persons registering to vote will receive the new voter’s card. This is a result of the House of Assembly approving the Constituencies Commission’s report on February 15.

“All persons previously registered will be notified in the next few days on time and locations where you can collect your voter’s card,” the department said.

Overall, 112,622 people registered as of Saturday.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall told The Nassau Guardian on Friday that the department has seen an uptick in voter registration since the governing Progressive Liberal Party held its national convention at the end of January.

“Well, let’s put it this way, before the convention, we used to take in round about 350 (per day) thereabouts,” Mr Hall said.

“After that, we’re taking in 700 to 800 per day.

“You can make your own judgment on that.”

Voter registration was sluggish last year, prompting officials to open more registration centres and work at night in an attempt to boost numbers.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has suggested that he is watching voter registration numbers before setting the next election date.

The 2012 election register had 172,128 people.