Two Held Over Drugs

DRUG Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers arrested two men for drug possession in separate operations on Saturday.

In the first incident, around 8pm, a team of DEU officers went to a home on Dorchester Street, where they executed a search warrant for dangerous drugs. During the search the officers uncovered a quantity of marijuana. An adult male resident of the home was taken into custody in connection with the find.

Then shortly after 10pm, a team of DEU officers went to a premises on Lyon Road, where a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a quantity of marijuana was found in his possession. The man was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the find.