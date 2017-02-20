0

Two Held Over Drugs

As of Monday, February 20, 2017

DRUG Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers arrested two men for drug possession in separate operations on Saturday.

In the first incident, around 8pm, a team of DEU officers went to a home on Dorchester Street, where they executed a search warrant for dangerous drugs. During the search the officers uncovered a quantity of marijuana. An adult male resident of the home was taken into custody in connection with the find.

Then shortly after 10pm, a team of DEU officers went to a premises on Lyon Road, where a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a quantity of marijuana was found in his possession. The man was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the find.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment