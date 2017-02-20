'We March' To Fight Spying Bill

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

WE March Bahamas is urging residents to protest against the proposed Interception of Communications Bill before Parliament which, critics say, can impede civil liberties if passed and enacted without public consultation.

The civic group has planned a six-hour protest for Wednesday, February 22 beginning at 4pm at the Fish Fry, Arawak Cay in opposition to the Bill that was tabled in the House of Assembly less than two weeks ago as part of the government’s response to tackling ongoing crime.

Opponents of the legislation argue that it will be used as a political tool to spy on Bahamians who may disagree with actions and/or decisions made by the executive branch of government.

“This looks like it will be the last time we march or protest in the Bahamas,” We March posted on Facebook.

“It took this PLP government almost five years to debate and pass the Freedom of Information Act,” We March added.

The House of Assembly passed a Freedom of Information Bill on February 8, however it has not been passed by the Senate.



“We the people have been asking to see where our VAT money has gone for two years now,” the group added. “We have been asking to see the BEC/BPL business plan for years now. Yet the moment We March emerges and our people start speaking up and standing up, this PLP government wants to have anyone that stands up or speaks out against them arrested.

“This may actually be our last stand. If they pass this bill, we won’t ever be able to organise another march or protest. Either way, we go out bigger than we started. The march is on! We stand in our streets one last time.”

We March is one of several organisations that have endorsed the “Kill the Bill - The Interception of Communications Bills 2017” petition, created with a target goal of 5,000 signatories, demanding that the government shelve the legislation until such time as there has been sufficient public consultation.

The petition, circulated by the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA), had fewer than 300 signatures up to press time.

The proposed bill will provide for the “interception of all communications networks regardless of whether they are licensed as public or not.”

The bill says this will include telecommunications operators, internet providers and postal services.

Intercepting, among other provisions, includes the use of a “monitoring device,” physically viewing/inspecting the contents of any communication and diverting any communication from its intended destination, the bill notes.

The bill also states that in order to obtain an interception warrant, the commissioner of police, or someone acting on his behalf, would have to petition the attorney general to make an “ex parte” application to a judge in chambers.

This will be done in the interest of “national security,” the bill notes.

The GBHRA has said the bill, if passed, would allow the authorities to secretly access citizens’ emails and listen to their telephone calls on the basis of suspected “subversion,” among other things.

“The proposed bill amounts to an open license to intimidate and silence activists, dissidents, political opponents and anyone who disagrees with the current administration. With an election just a few months away, the implications for democracy and the rule of law in The Bahamas are frightening,” the GBHRA stressed.

“For those living in the Bahamas who wish to sign, you can remain anonymous,” the group added in its statement on Friday.

Persons interested in signing the petition can do so at http://www.thepetitionsite.com/642/851/036/kill-the-bill-interception-of-communications-bill/. ;