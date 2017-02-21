Armed Robbery Charge Dropped In Supreme Court

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for armed robbery had the charge withdrawn against him in the Supreme Court yesterday.

Antonio Destamar Jr, 21, was to stand trial before Senior Justice Vera Watkins concerning the March 13, 2012, gunpoint robbery of Marvin Gibson, who was accosted by an assailant with an imitation gun for his BlackBerry cellular phone, a gold chain, $50 cash and a pack of Rothmans cigarettes.

However, Crown prosecutor Cordell Frazier presented the judge yesterday with a nolle prosequi signed by the Attorney General asking that the charge be discontinued.

David Cash, lawyer for the accused, was also served with the document, which was dated February 11.

The Office of the Attorney General could bring the case against Destamar again at any time in the Supreme Court, but it is unlikely.

Destamar pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, receiving and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence during a formal Supreme Court arraignment on January 17, 2014.

A person convicted of armed robbery could face life imprisonment.