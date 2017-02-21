Baha Mar Chief's Fear Over Crime

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
ON THE heels of a murder spree in the capital, Graeme Davis, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) Bahamas president, yesterday suggested that if the Christie administration is unable to control crime, the country’s tourism product could be headed in a negative direction.
The Baha Mar executive said it is his hope that by getting Bahamians back to work, the resort would have done its part in helping to curb escalating violent crime.
Mr Davis also said he and other businessmen in New Providence are concerned about the inability of the government to properly remediate the city’s landfill.
Frequent fires have been a vexing issue at the dump for years, with the site sometimes emitting thick, toxic black smoke extending for miles outside of its perimeter.
He made the comments as a guest on radio talk show “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney.
“I think crime impacts every touristic destination and I think we should all be very, very mindful of how crime can have an impact to really turn an economy in a negative direction,” Mr Davis said.
“I’ve worked in some very sensitive environments whether it be the Virgin Islands, whether it be Puerto Rico (or) Mexico where I have lived and worked. Crime and those types of actions can certainly have a negative impact on our industry. I think all of us in the community should do all that we can in every initiative we have to make sure that crime decreases and we do take the actions.
“However we can help, certainly putting people back to work and creating a couple thousand jobs and then growing to that 5,000 jobs, I think it will have a positive impact. I think that will help in some way. I think education and certainly working with the private and public sector together we’ll do our part, but it does take a community to make sure we are heading in the right direction.”
Asked if he was worried about the frequent fires at the city dump in western New Providence, Mr Davis said: “I just noticed it recently and it’s a concern and it should be a concern for all of us to make sure that those responsible for finding a solution do that very quickly because I think that impacts all of us.
“It’s not just Baha Mar, but it impacts other resorts that are in the area. There are other developments that are in the area and as that wind blows it has a negative impact on all of us and it needs to be addressed.
“I mentioned it as well and I think it is in all of our interests to make sure that we find a permanent solution to the issues of the dump when it comes to the toxic fumes that are coming out of it. There is a committee being put in place and we all expect action as good business owners and residents we demand it,” he said.
Mr Davis also moved to clarify recent comments he made to international journalists regarding the sale of the $3.5bn West Bay Street project earlier this month. At the time he said that Baha Mar will open without its sale being completed.
“Well it’s a great conversation and certainly an interesting topic and let me clarify,” he said.
“We (CTFE) are the owners of Baha Mar. We are going through a, as with any large transaction of this magnitude, there are phases to that transaction. I don’t want to get involved or listen to politics, I try not to and I certainly don’t get involved in politics. Certainly I think what’s most important to understand is the transaction is in process, definitive agreements have been signed. We are the new owners, but through that there is a phased process just like when you buy a new house. You put down your deposits in the middle of a construction, you’re the owner, but you know before that final certificate of occupancy and all the final details are done when you close it’s a phased process and that’s what we are going through right now.
“All of that is the natural course of the closing of a project. For us, as I said before, we are investing now over $200m. Through the pre-opening initiatives we’re taking on the ownership role. We are working hand in hand with EXIM Bank and certainly with the government to make sure that we open in a phased manner.”
He continued: “That’s important to us because it’s not political because if we wait until the very end when all the final details are done. Then we are that far behind in getting ourselves launched and ready for the next season, which is 2017/2018.
“So for us it’s really very important that we get in now and get open in a very thoughtful way which we are doing and that is to open on April 21, have our show links up and running and certainly get the casino opened. The golf course will be ready before that and we’ll have rooms ready in the Grand Hyatt. We’ll have the pools ready, restaurants ready, shops will be opened and then we are going to thoughtfully progress.”
He went on to reject that Baha Mar’s soft opening date was aligned with the upcoming general election, which is expected to be shortly after the resort’s April opening. He said this was agreed upon by all major parties involved.
Mr Davis said in the lead up the Baha Mar’s opening, executives remain excited as there has been a tremendous amount of outpouring of interest to come back and be a part of Baha Mar not only from Bahamians interested in the resort, but from visitors who want to experience the resort’s amenities.
Prime Minister Perry Christie announced Baha Mar’s sale to Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd (CTFE) last December.
Comments
Alex_Charles 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
hmm
happyfly 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
which crimes is he talking about. Stealing billion dollar resort developments from the original owner ? unconstitutional gambling organizations setting up shop on every street corner ?
alfalfa 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Well maybe now that the Government's "Ace in the Hole" investor is complaining about the crime and city dump, something will be done. Just fixing the dump would be a major achievement. Fixing crime, on the other hand, a miracle. The system need to be gutted from the politicians on down through the judiciary. When the police arrest a suspect, the whole carnival of lawyers, rights, bail, and b/s,puts them back on the street. How frustrating must it be for them. Then the morality of the people, who believe that they can commit crimes and get away with them (which they do),needs to be addressed. Anyway lets see if the big time investors words have any effect.
Honestman 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
Shouldn't that be 'Prime Minister Perry Christie PREMATURELY announced Baha Mar's sale ........last December? As far as we are told, no sale has yet been completed.
The "war zone" level of murder and other serious offences is a worry to all of us not just potential owners of Baha Mar!
TalRussell 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Comrades! What the fook is the Baha Mar deal costing taxpayers?
As for Baha Mar, its every aspect is still being policed under the control of a Bahamaland court, yet here comes along this made in China - Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), or their other namesake company Perfect Luck, collectively investing $300 plus millions into Baha Mar, that they don't even own?
I sure hope somebody in the PLP cabinet can guarantee taxpayers and do it before the PM rungs the 2017 General Election bell - that taxpayers are not being exposed to a repeat Baha Mar fooking?
The Good Lord knows, I am no fan of Izmirlian but how can the public judge whether or not his family’s $800 million is justifiably being turned over for the benefit of Fook –when the deal is being kept under such tight lock and key secret?
The public is listening and paying close attention but still they does not trust the word of this PLP cabinet - and I know the PLP cabinet - understands this to be the case.
realfreethinker 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Fook,perry christie,fook allyson mayonaisse gibson,fook the chicoms,fook chow tai fook.
TalRussell 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Comrades! Let's not forget that the Chinese bank is still owed some $2.5 Billion - so how do you cruise into a project, dump $300 million - despite having no ownership?
The Red Movement Opposition's internal petty infighting have failed miserably at demanding that the PLP cabinet comes clean as to what in the hell are the financial arrangements entered into in the name of taxpayers by the PLP cabinet and Fook?
Why hasn't Minnis's opposition party, not deemed it important to demand that all lease agreements at Baha Mar and The Pointe, be immediately released along with the names all the principals reveled for public scrutiny?
alfalfa 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Tal, the "Red Movement" as you called them, have demanded these details in the House, and received a reply from the PM that "he was not at liberty to disclose particulars of the sale". We only recently found out that Fook will not take ownership of the Hotel until ALL repairs are completed. So if they can't get the details from the PM, and Fook is not the owner as yet, what the fook else are the FNM supposed to do?
TalRussell 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Comrade Alfalfa, I guess I want an opposition leader that has some Cecil Wallace, Milo or Randol Fawkes that has some fight in him and not go sit in the corner because the PM told him be quiet. Instead we get a reincarnation of Fox Hill's George Mackey, a true Bahamalander, but with not fight in him.
Greentea 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
The sign of a deeply colonized mind and useless government...what is destroying the society you have been tasked to govern (crime, dump pollution, poor energy delivery), only become a priority when the colonizers and neo-colonizers deem them problems. People first meaning organizing a decent societies for Bahamians and inviting others to join us. But our government's performance is akin to black plantation overseers, who when given the whip from the white slave masters and keep the slaves inline on their behalf.
Honestman 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
so,so true
Zakary 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
That is deep.
TalRussell 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
by TalRussell
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Graeme Davis and the Fooking company he works for must think all Bahamians are stupid. Every Bahamian knows you can put down a deposit when buying a house or property but you don't get ownership of the house or property until the transaction closes and you get clear title with the key word being clear. The Fooking company can't get clear title until the law suits filed in England by the original developer against the China Export-Import Bank (CEXIMB) and the Chinese construction company (CCA) have been ruled on or otherwise settled. Here's what our lame-brained Crooked Christie has in fact actually done out of desperation as the next general election draws near. Buffoon Christie has signed questionable agreements that purport to legally allow the Fooking company to buy the Baha Mar development from CEXIMB with the blessing of the corrupt PLP government once all remaining construction has been completed and the legal actions in England and elsewhere have been concluded. In the meantime, the questionable agreements signed by Crooked Christie purport to allow the Fooking company to operate the Baha Mar property, with the corrupt PLP government undertaking to reimburse the Fooking company for most of its costs incurred if the sale of the Baha Mar property cannot be closed within a certain reasonable timeframe whereby the Fooking company would be able to receive clear title. You can just imagine what Crooked Christie was willing to give away in his negotiations with CEXIMB and the Fooking company with the next general election staring him in the face!
TalRussell 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Comrades! Being Jeff Lloyd the Red Movement candidate for South Beach has previous Baha Mar instruction experince - and if Jeff can actually swim - would be the perfect candidate head the swimming instruction classes at Baha Mar - more so being he has no chance winning the South Beach constituency and will be looking work following the 2017 General.
banker 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Once upon a time, a very fine time, monkey chew tobacco and spit white lime.
TalRussell 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Comrade Banker, does you believe if we could just settle on the fact that the negro and the lick da-brush Bahamalanders, were equally aboriginal - the sooner we can get on with making our Bahamaland - great again?
John 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Has anyone ever tho the high level of crime and murder may have been international instigated, if only for economic reasons? The sale of guns and coffins and even c one fighting equipment. Not to mention the loss in revenue from tourism and other events.
Seaman 56 minutes ago
Comrade Tal, Don't jump to quick. The PLP and their would be wizards are afraid. Keep your eyes on Abaco.......... There may be a new PLP candidate in the North. Many PLP MPs will get their a$$ booted out of power. This election is not about the FMN...... It is about getting rid of this NO GOOD Government. The people will reject the PLP. Come on board Mr Tal. We love you in the FNM.
TalRussell 42 minutes ago
Comrade Seaman's, first two years ago Loretta fly's into Marsh Harbour to hold a scheduled political meeting with her so-called "Abaco's Friends For Loretta" but she doesn't invite Minnis to attend - so what does Minnis do once the news reaches him in Nassau - he rushes to the airport to fly into March Harbour and crashes in (unannounced) on Loretta's meeting.
Now, Minnis just days ago holds a political meeting for the Red Movement's candidate for Cooper's Town and what doesn't Minnis do - he didn't invite Papa Hubert to attend.
The Reds have serious issues and it has nothing to do with the PM or the PLP party. Believe me theres no 2017 general election tooth fairy that is going to hand the reds the royal governing instruments - just because Minnis, Jeff Lloyd and Wash em, Dry em, Press em Dionisio - thinks they can just will power over to them.
