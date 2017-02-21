Minnis Fails To Inspire Party

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IF the future of the country was not at stake the drama of Bahamian politics would be comical.

Consider that recently, Dr Hubert Minnis accused the government of being unethical and immoral over the boundaries report that was tabled in the House of Assembly.

The evidence would show that he is at least as dubious in character as those he is accusing.

If he is such an honourable gentleman who can always be trusted to do what is right, why is he still the Leader of the Opposition?

Shouldn’t he, by virtue of his impeccable character have resigned when he lost the support of the majority of the FNM MP’s in the House?

Is he not in the same company as Perry Christie who refused to resign after two failed referendums?

I won’t mention Toogie and Bobo and the other scandals in which he was embroiled.

I disagreed with David Cameron on many things, but at least he demonstrated how the Westminster system is supposed to work!

It is unfortunate that those who aspire to lead us only have morals when convenient. The desire for power for power’s sake is sickening. It seems that in order for anything to be accomplished for the electorate we should have general elections every six months instead of every five years.

Hubert Minnis, in my opinion, seems to be cut from the same cloth as the leader of the governing party that many Bahamians are desirous to rid themselves of.

Dr Minnis’s continued presence as leader of the Opposition ensures that many who have registered to vote may simply not show up to do so.

He fails to inspire others to follow him, indeed, he cannot even inspire all FNMs to follow him. By any definition that is what a leader should be able to do.

Dr Minnis should remove himself as party leader and allow nature to take its course. Both he and the country would be better off.

JB

Nassau,

February 18, 2017.