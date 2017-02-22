Baha Mar Impact

EDITOR, The Tribune

I COULD only shake my head reading The Nassau Guardian article “IMF: Baha Mar to spur growth into 2018 and 2019” from Friday about the International Monetary Fund economist’s comments on the Bahamian government.



What a damning review of the government’s involvement in Baha Mar. As we begin 2017, our fears are being confirmed: even though the Prime Minister has falsely claimed a deal to sell Baha Mar to Chow Tai Fook has been completed and even though the same construction company that promised that the resort would open in 2015 has said they will be able to open less than five per cent of the resort at the end of April, the IMF says that the effect of Baha Mar won’t be felt on the economy until 2018 and 2019!

That’s a long time to wait, especially if you are one of the many unemployed in the Bahamas.

To make matters worse, what I have heard from experienced hotel managers is that some of the big revenue sources at Baha Mar - their convention centre use for meetings and group reservations - will likely not be fully booked until 2019, at the earliest. Since these events are planned years in advance, and Baha Mar presently has no ability to take reservations, this seems like the sad reality at Baha Mar. Given the amount of issues that have been caused by the Prime Minister’s friends at the construction company and the Chinese bank, and the resulting negative press, all we can do is hope that anyone will want to come to Baha Mar.

When you hear Prime Minister Christie brag about his role in Baha Mar as he prepares for the election, remember that we wouldn’t have had any of these issues if Christie hadn’t teamed up with his Chinese cronies to create a situation that has yet to benefit Bahamians, and likely won’t in the next four years.

DISAPPOINTED

Nasssau

February 20, 2017