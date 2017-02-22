Bahamas In Crisis

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE Bahamian people this year 2017 will have the opportunity to select which political party that will solve the crisis on Crime, Education, unemployment, seven billion debt problem, Standard and Poor downgraded to junk status of the Bahamas economy.

It is my sincere hope that the political party is able to share a vision on how to diversify The Bahamas economy, to reduce the dependence on providing food from the United States to improve local Bahamian farming to supply hotels and food stores. It would be also important for the political parties to stop corruption by having an anti-corruption Bill added to their party platform to be introduced and passed to stop corruption in Government. I wish the Bahamian people God’s blessing. The voice of the people will speak loud and clear in the general election this year.

My thoughts, heart and prayers with the Bahamian people and their children’s future.

PEDRO SMITH

Nassau,

February 20, 2017.