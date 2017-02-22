It Takes One Word From Baha Mar

EDITOR, The Tribune.

FINALLY the fact that our mismanaged dump that spews poisons and toxins into our air and water table is being taken seriously by our Government.

Why? Not because NHI will have to pay for all the illnesses caused by breathing in pollution, but because Baha Mar doesn’t like malodorous, poisonous fumes on their property affecting their guests.

After planned protests by RABL, many, many letters to Minister Dorsette, town hall meetings, meetings with the (then) Opposition and on-line petitions among other means, something may be finally done about this malicious health threat.

For the foreigners’ sake.

Luckily for us Baha Mar does not like crime either...

SA

Nassau,

February 21, 2017.

PS Thank you Baha Mar! Can I send you a list? We hate the garbage and illegal dumping too!