Rollins May Have Fnm Future

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FORT Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins could still have a future with the Free National Movement (FNM), the party’s Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said yesterday.

Despite Dr Rollins’ involvement in the ousting of FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition and repeated criticism of the Killarney MP over his leadership abilities, Mr Turnquest told The Tribune the party is not in the business of turning people away.

“To the extent that Mr Rollins wishes to participate in the Free National Movement (and) certainly he has the skills, I am sure we can utilise and we will see if we can use it,” Mr Turnquest said.

“We are in the business of building a party and a country. We are not in the business of running anyone away or turning anyone who wants to support our mission away.”

However, the East Grand Bahama MP said the final decision would come at the discretion of Dr Minnis.

Last week, Dr Rollins said he was prepared to “get back in the FNM” if that’s what it took to ensure the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) did not win the next election.

While making his contribution in the House of Assembly last week, Dr Rollins said despite all that has happened, he considers himself to be a member of the FNM and his main objective is to make sure the party, led by Dr Minnis, becomes the next government of the Bahamas.

Dr Rollins’ statements contradicted comments he made in December, when he said Dr Minnis “would be an absolute failure” as this country’s leader.

The Fort Charlotte MP was among seven FNM members of Parliament who submitted a letter of no confidence in Dr Minnis last year, forcing the Killarney MP to be removed as Official Opposition leader in the House of Assembly. The “rebel” MPs voted to have Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner replace Dr Minnis.

Since that move, Dr Rollins has said repeatedly criticised Dr Minnis and his leadership abilities. He has also said he would “not seek re-election” under a Dr Minnis-led FNM.

A disciplinary tribunal has been convened to look into the MPs’ actions and Dr Minnis asked the members to resign from the party after their coup.

“The member for Killarney may not be the leader of the Opposition but he is still the leader of the FNM and I would say this: it is said in the past that Mr Perry Christie, the right honourable member for Centreville, was prepared to swim in his vomit to return to the PLP,” Dr Rollins said last week. “Well, I will tell you this for the record right now: I would never swim in any vomit but if I have to get back in the FNM and run in the next election to make sure that the PLP has no chance, no chance whatsoever of regaining power, let me tell you something, that is something I would be prepared to do.

“I am FNM. Having said that, if I go anywhere I want the member for Montagu to go with me. I want the member of Central Grand Bahama to go with me. I want the member for North Eleuthera to go with me. I want the member of St Anne’s to go with me and I want the member for South Abaco to go with me.”

Edison Key, member of Parliament for South Abaco, said he “appreciated” Dr Rollins’ comments but said he “would not be going back to the FNM with the present leader” at the helm.

Meanwhile, Dr Rollins also said he believes if all the opposition members put their egos aside, the “FNM will have the ability to put this country on the right path.”