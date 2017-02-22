Unite Against Spy Bill

EDITOR, The Tribune.

FINALLY, there is an issue that all opposition forces seem to agree on. Namely, that the government’s Spy Bill is reckless and dangerous and violates the fundamental rights of we the citizens of The Bahamas.

This is the perfect opportunity for all of them to unite and speak with one voice against this oppressive PLP government and its illegal spy agency, Chinese riot gear, phone taps, etc. This is not the Soviet Union nor Cuba.

Dr Minnis and Branville McCartney and Loretta, etc. must form an ‘Alliance for Freedom’ that defends the public against these attacks on our civil rights and liberties as laid out in the Constitution written by the Fathers of this Nation.

The “We March” leaders are holding an event at Arawak Cay to protest this undemocratic Bill and that would be a perfect opportunity for a show of unity. I expect all opposition leaders to be present with a large entourage. I will see them there.

Now is the moment. This is the issue. An election victory for a united opposition is a foregone conclusion.

CAPTAIN JACK

Nassau,

February 21, 2017.