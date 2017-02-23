Clarification - Dr Andre Rollins

WE HAVE been asked to make clear that Dr Andre Rollins, MP for Fort Charlotte, did not indicate in the House of Assembly on February 17 he was prepared to swim in vomit to return to the Free National Movement, rather he said that if he had to get back into the party it was something he was prepared to do.

Dr Rollins said: “The member for Killarney may not be the leader of the Opposition but he is still the leader of the FNM and I would say this: it is said in the past that Mr Perry Christie, the right honourable member for Centreville, was prepared to swim in his vomit to return to the PLP. Well, I will tell you this for the record right now: I would never swim in any vomit but if I have to get back in the FNM and run in the next election to make sure that the PLP has no chance, no chance whatsoever of regaining power, let me tell you something, that is something I would be prepared to do.”

We are happy to make this clear.