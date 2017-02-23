Three Straight: Lesly St Fleur Scores Hat Trick As Bahamas Beats Jamaica 3-2

By RENALDO DORSETT

A rainy night cleared up just long enough for the Bahamas to secure their third win and claim the top spot in Group A of the CONCACAF Beach Soccer World Championships.

Lesly St Fleur continued his offensive dominance in the tournament with another hat trick and powered the Bahamas to a 3-2 win over Jamaica in last night’s finale at the national beach soccer stadium.

Tied 2-2 for much of the third, St Fleur drew an interference call when he attempted a bicycle kick and was awarded a free kick.

His strike sailed by the outstretched arms of Jamaican Krik Porter for the Bahamas’ go ahead score with 2:45 left to play.

After dominant performances in their first two matches of the draw, Jamaica presented the toughest test for the Bahamas.

After finishing first in Group A, the Bahamas will now have to wait for the quarter-final draw - hosted at the conclusion of tonight’s final game - to learn their next opponent.

“Beach soccer is a fun sport so each team you play it’s going to get tougher and tougher so you just have to go out there with a mindset that you’re going to play hard,” St Fleur said. “It doesn’t matter who we play next, we just have to go out there and play hard, get to the semis and take our shot at the final.

“We just have to go out there and represent the country with pride. We know it’s going to get tougher and tougher and go out there and have some fun and win while doing that.”

Veteran national team member Nesley Jean was key on the defensive end, stifling numerous opportunities for Jamaica in the third period.

“Defence comes first. I’m just happy everyone is playing together and I’m proud of these guys,” he said. “It’ll always be a rivalry between us and Jamaica. Jamaica’s a very good team and we have played them numerous times, but they have improved and we have improved, we were able to come out on top this time.

Jean said the team is prepared for whoever they face in the next round.

“Whoever comes out of the draw comes, we are prepared. We are ready and we are going to give it all for the country,” he said. “I’m glad Bahamians are coming out and watching the games. The more they come out the more we can show them about the sport.”

In the first third, Bahamian midfielder Gary Joseph was shaken up early on and after an interference call, drew a free kick. He drove home what an enthusiastic crowd thought was the first goal, however it was called back due to encroachment by a Bahamian player.

Bahamian goalkeeper Ivan Rolle again had an impressive game in the net for the home team.

After the Bahamas was called for a four-second penalty, Jamaica’s Rohan Reid was awarded a free kick that was just deflected by Rolle to keep the game scoreless.

The Bahamas also missed several opportunities to add to their lead highlighted by team captain Gavin Christie’s shot which deflected just off the right post and they took a 1-0 lead into the second.

Jamaica scored the equaliser on the second possession of the second period with Reid’s shot at the 11th minute.

Dameion Benjamin took the lead for Jamaica with his goal at the 2:51 mark but St Fleur would score almost immediately at the 2:14 mark when he beat the keeper to tie the game for the Bahamas headed into the third.

In the early moments of the third period, St Fleur left a shot short for what looked like the certain go ahead score.

Rolle’s saves and Jean’s effort on the defensive end highlighted the third for the Bahamas before St Fleur’s late-game heroics.

Benjamin was called for a yellow card to place the tournament’s leading scorer in scoring position.

In other matches on the day, Trinidad and Tobago defeated the USVI 5-1, the USA defeated Antigua and Barbuda 7-2, Panama and El Salvador drew 4-4, Guyana defeated Belize 4-1 and Costa Rica defeated the Turks and Caicos 8-2.

After a day off today, the Bahamas will return to the pitch in the quarter-final round on Friday.