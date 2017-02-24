Police Uneasy At Move To Call In Rbdf In Crime Fight

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOME Royal Bahamas Police Force officers are uneasy with the Christie administration’s decision to call in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to assist them with policing, Police Staff Association Chairman Inspector Dwight Smith said yesterday.

“If we are in charge of doing something as police in this country and you hear other people are coming in from the military, how is that going to make you feel?” he questioned.

“It’s going to make you feel that you aren’t doing your job or that you failed, right? That is a concern. And it’s not sitting too well with all the officers, especially since it wasn’t planned out and officers were not a part of the planning for it.”

It is unclear if RBDF officers have started joint operations with police as part of efforts National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage announced in the House of Assembly last week to fight crime following an alarming spate of murders to start 2017.

In fact, Insp Smith said police officers are themselves in the dark about their collaboration with RBDF officers.

“What is the role of the defence force persons in this?” he asked, weeks after he was re-elected chairman of the PSA for the seventh time.



“I don’t know how the collaboration is supposed to work and I’m not sure if it’s even started yet. Everything is quiet. I’m not sure if it’s being done from a managerial perspective or not. We don’t know much about it even though we are the police association. You would think that they would call to encourage us to go ahead and help them pursue what they are trying to do since that’s what we are here for but not even that has happened. Everyone is guessing and we haven’t seen anything in policy or anything in writing to understand how this will be done.”

Insp Smith said the police force does not have a shortage of manpower that would make additional assistance necessary.

“I don’t think it’s a manpower issue because I remember the police commissioner saying we are well-manned and we have the resources and there’s just a small group of persons in the country who are taking the limelight because of their crime. The police commissioner knows what his manpower total is and I haven’t heard him say we are short.

“A joint collaboration with the defence force is not included in the policing plan or the force’s policies which comes directly from the police commissioner with the power the Constitution gives him and I’ve never heard him speak to it,” Insp Smith said.

However, Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade’s policing plan for 2017 calls for close collaboration with the country’s other law enforcement agencies, including the Departments of Customs and Immigration, Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, the RBDF, Port Department, Airport Authority, and the Road Traffic Department “to ensure that intelligence on crime and criminals is shared, evaluated and disseminated for operational purposes.”

Nonetheless, Insp Smith said: “We are trained to treat people as customers, even the criminals. The defence force has completely different training.”

During an event in 2015, Prime Minister Perry Christie said he was “subjected to walking on eggshells” when it came to crime fighting, despite wanting “the madness on our streets to end,” as he spoke of a “division” between police and the RBDF.

“Philosophically my terms of reference as an elected representative is to solve the problem,” Mr Christie had said earlier. “The eggshells is a reference to the division that exists between the military establishment and the police establishment…”

Meanwhile, Insp Smith also told The Tribune that he won’t seek re-election as PSA chairman again.

“I’ve been under the gun ever since being elected as chairman and you have to make a decision,” he said. “I definitely think the time is now for me to hand over the baton so my family doesn’t have to worry whether people are coming after me.”