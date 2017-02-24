Two Charged With Three Counts Of Attempted Murder

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison on Friday after being arraigned on three counts of attempted murder in Magistrate’s Court.

Anthony Henfield and Anthony Major, both 20, appeared before Magistrate Janine Gomez-Weech accused of attempting to intentionally cause the deaths of Iman Scott, Mervin Johnson and Cordelle Wells Munroe at East Street and Windsor Lane on February 17.

It was alleged that the men, while concerned together on the date in question, opened fire on three men during an argument. The charges are contrary to Section 292 of the Penal Code, Chapter 84. They were not required to enter a plea.

The pair are scheduled to return to Magistrate’s Court on April 18 for the presentation of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment which would transfer the case from the lower court to the Supreme Court.

The men were denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial. However, they were advised of their right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.