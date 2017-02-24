Youth Empowerment Programme 'Exceeding Limits'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Youth Empowerment Programme Bahamas on Friday officially launched its fifth annual YEP month, with executive officers touting continued success as the prime reason corporate Bahamas should get on board and aid the campaign as it continues to “exceed limits”.

The month, which is built around a church service, radio commentaries, a fun run/walk health fair, a beach volleyball tournament, speech finals, debate finals, a basketball tournament, Government courtesy calls, a talent and step show, luncheon, a pride and t-shirt day, a community day and a family fun da, commences on Sunday.

Programme President and CEO Delano Munroe said through the help of its sponsors, YEP has been able to engage students from both the private and public school sector using a diverse curriculum for much of the past five-years.

YEP, a non-profit, volunteer mentorship initiative, consists of a 30-week after-school schedule that includes several supplementary activities that expose students to needed social and career skills.

“Our curriculum remains diverse to cater to the ever-changing times we now live in,” said Mr Munroe, a one-time political hopeful, at a press conference at the British Colonial Hilton. “We keep our students actively engaged and involved with internal and external activites throughout the entire programme.

“YEP remains committed to helping students realise their dream of a college/university education. We are the only youth organisation to host a college road trip in the United States and Canada giving our students more exposure.”

“YEP students are statistically heading to college and university or the job market immediately after graduating from high school.”

According to programme representatives, YEP operates in 25 schools through the New Providence and aims to expand throughout the Family Islands.

The programme is currently sponsored by several corporates and the Ministry of Education.