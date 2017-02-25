Drugs And Money Found On Plane In Abaco

THREE men have been arrested after a large amount of dangerous drugs, cash and firearms were seized by law enforcement officers in Abaco on Friday afternoon.
Drug Enforcement Unit officers from New Providence along with US counterparts and officers of the Abaco Division went to the Sir Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour around 4pm where they searched a twin engine aircraft with three male passengers on board.
According to reports they discovered in the aircraft a large amount of suspected marijuana, cash and two .380 pistols hidden in a microwave. Three men were taken into police custody and flown to New Providence.
Comments
Clamshell 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Would it be too much to ask who the suspects are, their natinality, where they were flying from, or where they were going?
Laziest newspaper reporters in the world work in Nassau.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
they have to wait until police charges them and release all this info.
B_I_D___ 58 minutes ago
"N800RB"
Pilot is known as Major aka mage.
From another blog...
