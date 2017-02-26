Man Shot Dead After Home Invasion Off Soldier Road

POLICE in New Providence have launched an island-wide manhunt and public appeal for a man suspected of a home invasion and shooting that has left a man dead early on Sunday morning.

According to Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, shortly before 3am, a man was at home with his girlfriend in Haven Subdivision off Soldier Road, when a man with a handgun entered and demanded cash. A struggle ensued that led to the man being shot. The gunman fled on foot.

It is the 18th murder in the Bahamas in February according to The Tribune's records and takes the total for 2017 to date to 32.

On Saturday morning, a man was shot dead in the Ferguson Subdivision off Carmichael Road.

According to reports, shortly before 8am, a man was sitting on a large rock at Ferguson Subdivision when a man pulled up in a silver Nissan Primera and shot him before speeding off.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.