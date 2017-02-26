Man Shot Dead After Home Invasion Off Soldier Road

POLICE in New Providence have launched an island-wide manhunt and public appeal for a man suspected of a home invasion and shooting that has left a man dead early on Sunday morning.
According to Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, shortly before 3am, a man was at home with his girlfriend in Haven Subdivision off Soldier Road, when a man with a handgun entered and demanded cash. A struggle ensued that led to the man being shot. The gunman fled on foot.
It is the 18th murder in the Bahamas in February according to The Tribune's records and takes the total for 2017 to date to 32.
On Saturday morning, a man was shot dead in the Ferguson Subdivision off Carmichael Road.
According to reports, shortly before 8am, a man was sitting on a large rock at Ferguson Subdivision when a man pulled up in a silver Nissan Primera and shot him before speeding off.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Comments
TalRussell 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Comrades! More bullets that demonstrates consecutive politicians from the two major political governing parties have failed at getting any sort of a grip handle against escalating crime. There needs to be a major revolt against the politicians of both major parties and they need hear the people - loud and clear.
viewersmatters 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Guess they would try say it's yet another gang or drug related crime, making excuses for a highly significantly poor deployable job protecting the citizen and their lives. And who are the man hunt being conducted on? Can't be hunting for someone of unknown
John 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
i am starting to "not trust' the police from the commissioner down,
