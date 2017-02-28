Attorney General Defends Independence Of Judiciary

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemeda.net

ATTORNEY General Allyson Maynard-Gibson yesterday defended the independence of the judiciary and underscored the resources allocated by the government for their protection, in the face of allegations that a former member of Parliament was involved in efforts to intimidate a Supreme Court judge.

Mrs Maynard-Gibson said that she could not confirm or deny whether Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles had recused herself from the “murder for hire” civil case against Canadian billionaire Peter Nygard and attorney Keod Smith.

“The matter that you have drawn to my attention is between private parties,” she told The Tribune.

“I am advised that the Office of the Attorney General as government’s lawyer has no knowledge of this matter.”

Mrs Maynard-Gibson, whose portfolio also includes the Ministry of Legal Affairs, was asked whether the allegations of harassment and intimidation of Justice Charles raised concerns, or had prompted any investigations.

She replied: “In the Commonwealth of the Bahamas we have an independent judiciary comprised of highly respected, smart and hardworking judges. This is vital to democracy and the rule of law.

“The government continues to allocate significant resources to protect judges. I am confident that any complaint made to the commissioner of police would have been taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated. And I am confident that the commissioner of police would have fully briefed the complainant on the outcome of the investigation.”

The Tribune understands Justice Charles asked Chief Justice Sir Hartman Longley to reassign the case.

Justice Charles did not preside over the case on February 16, a date she had set to hear motions for an injunction, a strike out action and the addition of an affidavit.

At that sitting, Supreme Court Justice Donna Newton presided over the matter, and it was adjourned without an explanation.