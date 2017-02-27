Fatal Stabbing Trial Delayed

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE trial into the fatal stabbing of a banker continued in the Supreme Court yesterday after testimony was delayed by three days of legal discussions held in the jury’s absence.

Detective Sgt Reuben Evans testified that on January 4, 2016, he arrested a man named Lamar Albury, whom he pointed out in the courtroom.

Albury’s lawyer, Michael Hanna, asked the witness where was his client arrested.

Sgt Evans said the arrest occurred at the Central Detective Unit on Thompson Blvd.

“So he turned himself in?” the lawyer asked.

“Yes. He came in with an attorney at the time,” the witness said.

It is alleged that Albury murdered Devince Smith sometime between December 19 and 21, 2015. Smith’s partially decomposed body was found shortly after 2.30pm on December 21, 2015 at his St Alban’s Drive apartment.

Police were alerted to the apartment after relatives, who had not heard from the victim, went to his home and found him dead in the living room.

Smith was a sports coach and was employed at Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd. He was also a former president of the New Providence Volleyball Association.

Albury maintained his “not guilty” plea to the murder charge he faces when the trial began last week.

Cordell Frazier and Anya Allen are prosecuting the case for the Crown while Mr Hanna is representing Albury.

Last week Monday, the jury heard that Albury allegedly confessed to his relatives that he fatally stabbed the banker, who had hired him to do maintenance work at his apartment for an upcoming holiday gathering, when the victim allegedly made a sexual advance at him.

The following day, Smith’s housekeeper testified that in the three months she had known Albury, the accused had been to Smith’s apartment on three occasions and on two other occasions, the accused and Smith were seen in the victim’s Jeep drinking.

Legal discussions prompted a number of adjournments in the case from Wednesday and the jury was told by Senior Justice Vera Watkins that the case would resume on Monday.

In yesterday’s proceedings, the jury also heard testimony from Detective Cpl Lawrence Smith who said that around 7pm on January 5, 2016, he received information and instructions from Sgt Sonny

Miller who gave him a pair of Nike tennis shoes.

The officer said he photographed the items before packaging them and submitting the shoes to the police forensics lab for analysis.

Mr Hanna asked the detective if there was any sign of suspected blood on the shoes.

“Yes, sir, that’s why I submitted a request for analysis form with a cover letter,” the witness said.

The case resumes today at 10.30am.