Pm: Country Risking Future If It Elects Minnis

DAYS after insisting that he and members of his party were cutting Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis some “slack” before waging a full campaign to highlight his failures, Prime Minister Perry Christie last evening berated the former Official Opposition leader during a community meeting in Fox Hill.

As a part of his 30-minute long diatribe which saw the nation’s leader impress upon voters the successes of his administration since being elected to office in 2012, sentiments of encouragement for his ratified candidates, and even an obscene hand gesture while referring to allegations being levelled at him; Mr Christie said despite all of the negativity meant to bring down his administration, the country would be risking its future if it moved to elect Dr Minnis as its next prime minister.

At one point during his speech, Mr Christie stuck up his middle finger as he lashed out at allegations that he owned a condominium property obtained through political impropriety. He added that he would not let political lies of this sort distract him from the task of governance.



On the issue of his rival, the Centreville MP didn’t mince words in his address, contending that Bahamians should not hand over reigns of the country to a party as unstable and dysfunctional as the FNM.

Mr Christie said: “(If) in the seriousness of your reflection and contemplation you are asking yourself, ‘what should I do?’ What you mean what should you do. What you shouldn’t do, that should be in front of you. You have no right, even though this is a wonderful flourishing democracy, you have no right not to recognise that every time this Minnis-led FNM was tested they failed the test.”

He added: “How are they going to assemble together? What reliance do you have to place on them when all of the evidence available to you is that they have not been able to demonstrate any kind of unity to carry this country forward?”

Mr Christie went on to belittle the leadership capabilities of Dr Minnis further, asserting that his inability to grasp the issues facing the country over the last five years has been a matter he could have taken the former opposition leader to task over, but opted instead to let it play out.

As a result, Mr Christie said those who supported Dr Minnis early on in his administration now find themselves at odds with him because he has clearly failed those he was charged with leading.

“Look at the quality of persons who make up the Progressive Liberal Party team…. they cannot be matched by any of the parties, most certainly not the party that purports or represents themselves as being the opposing party - the FNM.”

Of his track-record since the 2012 general election, Mr Christie noted that Dr Minnis received a vote of no confidence by the majority of his parliamentary team.

He added that this action proves that if entrusted with the post of prime minister, Dr Minnis would again fail those he is entrusted to lead and serve.

“Look at leadership and ask yourself…. Do you really think Minnis knows anything about the economy? Do you really think he knows anything about the islands of the country and how they should be integrated into the economic development of the country?

“See even the FNM in the range of my voice will have to shake their heads and say I am right,” Mr Christie said.

“Do you think if (Dr) Minnis landed in London or New York or Rome and they put a microphone in front of him and say what do you think about this issue in the Bahamas; do you think Minnis would be able to explain?

“Wherever I am in the world, CNN - you have to be able to represent your country. You have to be able to know your country. You have to be able to know what is happening in Inagua, what is happening in Bimini; and the answer is not ‘Christie is delusional’. The answer isn’t hiding behind the television set.

“Come out here and stand up and take people on the tour of the islands (and) articulate one by one; can’t happen. And maybe in another ten years he would be more astute in doing it, but (the people) don’t have no time to wait ten years.

Mr Christie said the PLP has a team of quality members prepared to serve and improve the Bahamas.

He added Dr Minnis has done all he could to destroy his party.

Last night’s community meeting was jointly held by the PLP’s community branches from St Anne’s, Fox Hill and Marathon.

The event heard speeches and platform updates by several members of the party, including Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell, Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald and the newly ratified candidate for St Anne’s Dr Charles Clark.